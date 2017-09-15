Woman charged with 11 counts of fraud after Sheffield burglary

Have your say

A woman has been charged with 11 counts of fraud after a Sheffield burglary in April.

Kelly Taylor, of no fixed address was also charged with one count each of handling stolen goods and theft after the burglary at Marlcliffe Road, Wadsley, in April.

Taylor has been conditionally bailed to appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 16.

A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a burglary at Oakhill Road in Sheffield.

Ricky Crookes, of Beckett Road, Sheffield, was charged with one count of burglary.

Crookes has been conditionally bailed, to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, October 12.

The arrests were made by detectives from Sheffield's Performance Crime team.