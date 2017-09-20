Woman charged over murder in Chesterfield

A woman is due at court today over the murder of a man in Chesterfield.

Jade Grant, aged 25, of Chiltern Close, Loundsley Green, is accused of killing 32-year-old Leon Pirdue, from Newbold, last weekend.

Mr Pirdue's body was found by paramedics in a house in Chiltern Close on Sunday morning.

The discovery was reported to Derbyshire Police and a murder investigation was launched.

A 32-year-old man arrested over the murder has been released under investigation.