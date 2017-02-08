Woman and two children taken to hospital after house blaze in South Yorkshire

A woman and two children were taken to hospital after being rescued from a house blaze in South Yorkshire this morning.

They were trapped in a house on Barnsley Road, Cudworth, after a fire broke out at around 3am.

Firefighters called to the blaze had to force entry to the property to reach the family.

Fire survival guidance was given to the woman in the house while firefighters raced to the scene.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the occupants of the house were taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of the property.