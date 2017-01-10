Search

Will this Sheffield pub retain its spot as South Yorkshire's number one bar?

The Robin Hood pub at Millhouses.

The hunt to find Britain's best pub is on - and a Sheffield watering hole which reigned supreme at last year's awards could be in the running once again.

