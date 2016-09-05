Which four Sheffield pubs have been named as among Britain's best and most historic bars?

Four Sheffield pubs have been named among the country's best in a new book celebrating Britain's most historic pubs.

The Bath Hotel, The Sheffield Tap, The Grapes and The White Lion have all been included in the pages of Britain's Best Real Heritage Pubs, a rundown of 260 of the country's most lovingly preserved watering holes and pub interiors.

The book, put together by CAMRA, the Campaign For Real Ale, lists 260 pubs nationwide, praising them for retaining interiors scarcely altered in 50 years or which have special features and rooms of major national significance.

The Grade II listed Bath Hotel is praised for barely having changed since 1931 and its entry reads: "The lounge snug on the corner is a real delight, with simply patterned leaded windows, curving leatherette bench seating and hole in the wall hatch to the servery."

The Grapes, in Trippett Lane is described as "quite splendid" for its terrazzo floor, dado tiling and open staircase while The White Lion at Heeley is dubbed "an interesting mixture of old and new" with a richly tiled corridor and a vast, modernised concert room.

The Sheffield Tap, which is situated at the railway station, was brought back to life in 2009 after years of being a long-neglected first class railway refreshment room for passengers.

Its entry reads: "It is a splendid room with Minton-tiled walls, terrazzo floor and fine bar fittings with a long bar counter to allow speedy service."

Britain's Best Real Heritage Pubs is priced at £9.99.