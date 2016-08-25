Well of kindness for Sheffield church declared a ‘community asset’

A 112-year-old church saved from redevelopment by its new occupants has been given added protection by being declared an ‘asset of community value’.

Baptist church The Well, on Ecclesall Road in the former Endcliffe Methodist building, is the latest addition to Sheffield Council’s list of assets, which also includes several pubs and the People’s Park in Heeley.

The church was more recently known as Horizon Methodist Church, which ceased Sunday worship in April 2015 when its congregation dwindled.

Last month it emerged that The Well had bought the building outright after the Methodists put it up for sale with an asking price of £750,000.

Baptist minister Reverend Nick Allan said the asset application was lodged with the council before it became clear that The Well had been the successful buyers.

“It was up for sale in a competitive process - there were various people looking at it who were property developers or restaurateurs, that sort of thing,” he said.

Nursery and after-school clubs that use the building backed the application, along with Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield and the Sharrow Vale Community Association. Assets remain on the council’s list for five years. They cannot be demolished, or changed into flats or shops, without planning permission.

However, Nick said The Well planned to be on Ecclesall Road for ‘another 100 years’, adding: “We have no plans to change the use of the building.”

In its written decision, the council said the church ‘furthers the social wellbeing and interests of the local community’.