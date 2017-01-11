WEATHER: Warning remains in place for strong winds

Sheffield is set to be cold and windy for most of the day, with a weather warning in place for the region.

Some showers will be wintry at times especially over high ground and the Met Office is warning of a 'significant wind chill'.

It will remain windy overnight, with frequent blustery showers, some of which will be heavy and wintry.

There will be a widespread frost, with temperatures falling to -1C.

