WEATHER: Sheffield set for a dry but chilly day

Sheffield is set for a dry but chilly day today, with plenty of winter sunshine.

Any early fog patches will slowly clear this morning, making way for sunny spells this afternoon.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will reach a high of 5C.

Overnight there will be a sharp frost and freezing fog, with temperatures dropping to -3C.

Key figures in transformation of Sheffield urge city to find its own identity

Murder accused appears at Sheffield court

South Yorkshire Police in week-long crackdown on drivers using mobile phones

VIDEO: Pulp legend Jarvis Cocker backs protesters bid to save thousands of Sheffield trees from the chop

Pile-up causes long delays on South Yorkshire motorway

Missing South Yorkshire teenager found safe and well

Last drinks for Sheffield's Holme Lea pub

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE