WATCH: CCTV captures dramatic moment thieves in motorcycle helmets raid Sheffield electrical shop

This is the dramatic moment thieves wearing motorcycle helmets broke into an electrical shop and stole thousands of pounds worth of goods.

CCTV footage captured the moment the two thugs rode up to Smart Phones Sheffield, on Middlewood Road, on their mopeds.

One of the thieves can be seen breaking into the shop before smashing their way into a display cabinet containing a number of smart phones.

The two thieves then return to the store and attempt to push over a second display of phones before grabbing more smart phones.

They are then seen driving away from the store on their moped.

A spokesperson for Smart Phones said that the phones stolen included an iPhone 7, an iPhone 6, a Samsung s7 edge and a Samsung tab 2.

They said that the theft of thousands of pounds worth of electrical items was "crippling" to their business.