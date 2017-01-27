Warning as dogs 'poisoned' after walking near fly-tipped rubbish in Sheffield

A Sheffield family have warned dog owners to be careful around fly-tipped rubbish after several of their animals were poisoned.

Shannon Mills and her dad Ryan were horrified when eight of their 13 agility dogs began vomiting uncontrollably on Monday afternoon.

Some of the rubbish near Arbourthorne Pond.

Earlier they had been taken for a walk around Arbourthorne Pond, and had gone past a large pile of household rubbish that had been dumped there several days earlier.

One of the older dogs, Finley, was so ill he had to be taken to the vets, where the cause of his illness was found to be poisoning.

Shannon, 18, believes something in the pile of rubbish was to blame.

"They started throwing up all this horrible green stuff," she said.

"The vet was very concerned and put Finley on a drip. She was adamant that he had been poisoned.

"Because he is older he's absorbed it when the others have thrown it up. He's still fighting for his life in the vets."

The family are convinced the rubbish was to blame. They did their best to warn other dog walkers, but are worried more animals may have eaten the toxic material.

"We had to go out and tell people about it and stop them walking their dogs," said Shannon.

"We tried to get the message out as much as we could, but while it's there it's a threat to dogs' lives."

Sheffield Council removed the rubbish on Thursday.

Cabinet member for environment Bryan Lodge said: "Because it is impossible to tell what is in the waste, we strongly suggest that people keep themselves, their children and their pets away from fly tipping.

"There may be sharp edges from broken glass or other items, or sharps including needles. Poisonous waste is extremely rare as the disposal of such waste is tightly controlled.

“Most Sheffield residents and businesses dispose of their waste correctly, but a small minority do on occasion fly tip waste. This is a crime and if a person is prosecuted and found guilty there is a maximum £50,000 fine and a possibility of a jail sentence.

“We welcome any evidence from the public that can help trace those responsible, although we do not suggest that fly tippers are confronted directly."

To report fly tipping call 0114 27 34567.

