Wanted man still on the run over 'serious and violent' offences in Sheffield

A man wanted by the police over a number of 'serious and violence offences' in Sheffield is still on the run.

Meeshak Menzies, aged 22, was circulated as 'wanted' by South Yorkshire Police last week.

The force published his photograph and said he is wanted over a number of serious and violent offences committed in Sheffield earlier this year, but did not disclosed any other details.

Menzies has also been recalled to prison.

He was released on licence part way through a two year sentence imposed in June 2014 for two counts of dangerous driving, failing to surrender and driving without a licence and insurance.

Prisoners on licence have to adhere to a strict set of conditions or they can be recalled to jail.

Menzies is on licence until April 2018.

Detective Sergeant Richard Armstrong said Menzies 'is well aware that he is wanted by police' and that there is a 'dedicated team out looking for him'.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.