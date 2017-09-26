VIDEO: Watch Sheffield comedy legend Bobby Knutt's last ever live performance captured on camera

Much-loved entertainer Bobby Knutt's last ever live performance has been captured on camera - just weeks before he died.

The Sheffield-born comic and actor died yesterday aged 71, reportedly from a heart attack while on holiday in the south of France.

Hundreds of tributes from stars of the stage and screen have come flooding in to the former Emmerdale and Benidorm actor.

Comedy band The Grumbleweeds have now released a four minute video on YouTube chronicling Bobby's last ever performance, which was with them at The Brittania Pier in Great Yarmouth on August 2.

The clip shows Bobby in typically jovial form explaining his admiration for the comedy of James Brandon and Robin Colvill of The Grumbleweeds while getting ready backstage.

He said: "You have got funny men and you have got men who have funny material. Tommy Cooper was a funny man, he did not need funny material.

"Robin is just like that and he has got a great straight man in James. Their brains are married together, and I just love them."

He added: "I'm getting on but I've still got all my hair, not bad for a man who is 72 in November."

In a Facebook post, The Grumbleweeds said: "Bobby Knutt was a colleague, a mentor and above all else, a friend.

"This short video shows Bobby on his last ever live performance. We are honoured to say that it was with us.

"We always loved working with Bobby and, as you'll see, he loved working with us. We shared so many laughs and he'll be sorely missed by the whole team."

Born in Sheffield in 1945, Bobby attended Abbeydale Grammar School before embarking on a successful showbiz career.

The legendary comedian, TV and stage actor appeared on Emmerdale, Heartbeat and Last Of The Summer Wine, while also wowing audiences for years performing in pantomimes across South Yorkshire.

More recently he is best known for playing Eddie Dawson on the hit ITV show Benidorm and many of his co-stars spoke of working with a 'wonderful and lovely' man.

He was married to Donna Hartley, once hailed the 'golden girl' of British athletics, before dying suddenly in June 2013, aged 58.

Friends said Bobby was last living in Elsecar, Barnsley.