An American "soccer" fan has poked fun at Sheffield United fans by creating this hilarious chant for club skipper Billy Sharp - and dubbing the Bramall Lane faithful "Rolleblades" fans.

The viral video, which has already been viewed thousands of times on social media, shows self-styled American Soccer Fan Mackie Jackson singing the praises of Lane legend Billy Sharp to the tune of the Spice Girls' Who Do You Think You Are.

WATCH: See the American Soccer Fan's Billy Sharp Spice Girls chant here

Before launching into the chant, he announces: "I've got a lot of angry messages from Sheffield Rollerblades fans saying you make chants for Sheffield Owls but not for us. The Rollerblades are the only team here in Sheffield."

"I've got a chant here for Billy Sharp whose favourite colour is red and white. He played for Donatello Rovers (Doncaster Rovers) and for you guys three times and Southampton."

He then launches into the chant which has the lyrics: "Touch it, take it, score it, make it, we've got Billy Sharp. Touch it, take it, make it, score it, we've got Billy Sharp!"

Mackie then looks into the camera and announces: "Hope you guys get promoted."

His self-made football chant videos have become a viral hit with fans of English clubs.

He said he thinks his videos are being watched for numerous reasons and said: “20% of Brits get p***** off to see a ‘Yank’ – as I’m regularly called – say soccer. 20% think I am British putting on a parody which I think is great. And the other 60% love the aggro I get and see it as a wind-up.”

Mackie, originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, moved to Bracknell, Berkshire aged 12 when his dad got a job here.

He became a fan of Reading after going to the Madejski Stadium and seeing them beat West Ham.

Mackie said this is where he was first introduced to "soccer" chants.

Mackie says fans are constantly asking him to do a chant for their team and he currently has 2,000 unread requests in his inbox.