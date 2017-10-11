VIDEO: Virtual look at Sheffield retail park coming next summer

Have your say

This is what a new Sheffield retail park, which will be finished next year, will look like.

Chesterfield's Whittam Cox Architects and Aerial Boss have released a fly-though video of the £35 million retail park off Bochum Parkway, Norton.

M&S and Aldi will join 11 other businesses in the 8.23 acre site, including Next, Costa Coffee and Wilkinson.

The site, to be known as Norton Retail Park, will create 250 jobs, with another 124 construction workers to build it.

Planning permission for the site was granted in August last year.

Some residents raised concerns about extra traffic on the already-busy Meadowhead roundabout. Alterations to Bochum Parkway, which joins Meadowhead roundabout, are included in the plans in an attempt to ease any extra traffic.