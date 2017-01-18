VIDEO: Uncle of Dinnington teenage girl found dead on path posts emotional tribute

The uncle of a teenage girl who may have been killed and whose body was found on a path has posted an emotional tribute to Facebook describing her as 'loved by so many'.

The body of a 16-year-old girl, named by relatives and friends as Leonne Weeks, was discovered in a lane off Lordens Hill in Dinnington at 10.55am on Monday. Detectives arrested an 18-year-old Dinnington man on suspicion of murder on Monday night and he was being questioned yesterday.

Many loved ones have posted online tributes in a huge emotional outpouring and Leonne's uncle Danny Bowskill added his tribute on Facebook.

He said: "Never thought I would ever be writing this but Leonne Weeks you was and still are loved by so many.

"I'll be there for your dad and mum all the way. Fly high and I hope my mum was there to guide you every step of the way up there."

The tribute was accompanied by a YouTube video of a song he felt captured the loss of his niece.

The crime scene in Dinnington.

The video is a cover of a song titled "Dancing In The Sky" which begins with the line: "Tell me, what does it look like in heaven?"

Mr Bowskill added: "Rest in peace my wonderful niece."

Meanwhile, a JustGiving fundraising page was set up yesterday and has already raised around £2000 of a £5000 target for the family.

It has also been reported that security has been stepped up around Leonne's former school Dinnington High School and authorities are offering support to grieving students.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said further updates on the investigation will be given sometime this morning.