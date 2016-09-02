VIDEO: Three-year-old girl airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after Doncaster incident

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A three-year-old girl has been taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following an incident on a Doncaster street.

Paramedics were called to Washington Grove, Bentley, shortly after 4pm yesterday evening.

The air ambulance on Wrights Field behind Washington Grove, Bentley, Doncaster, on September 1 2016. There are reports that a child had fallen from a bedroom window.

The video shows onlookers, including youngsters in a playground, watching as the air ambulance took off from Wrights Field, just behind Washington Grove.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that there are no suspcious circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Officers received a report on Thursday, 1 September at around 3.30pm that a three-year-old child had suffered serious injuries at a property on Washington Grove in Bentley.

“The child was air lifted to hospital where she currently remains. There are no suspicious circumstances in connection to the child’s injuries.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust are yet to comment on the incident.

More to follow.