VIDEO: Talented Sheffield youngster through to final of TeenStar competition

A Sheffield singing sensation is set to take her place in the final of nationwide competition, as her family marvels at the extra confidence the stage brings to her.

Katie Outram will sing in the final of the TeenStar competition at St Albans, north London, on July 29.

The 11-year-old has only been singing for less than a year, performed well at the Leeds auditions and the regional and area finals at Dewsbury to progress to the big final.

Katie had to put heartbreak out of her mind in the audition, with grandmother Beverley Marper dying just days before her big shot.

It was Mrs Marper who encouraged Katie to make the most of her singing talent.

"She asked me to sing for her one day," Katie said.

Grandfather Andrew Marper organised singing lessons for Katie, and she hasn't looked back.

Katie sang No Angel by Birdy at the audition, after performing the same song at Mrs Marper's funeral in the days before.

She said she was 'quite overwhelmed' to progress to the final of the competition, but looked forward to the experience it would bring.

"I'm getting a lot more confident with it," Katie said.

Katie, who will soon begin year 7 at Sheffield High School, is coached by Ali Cook.

Her mother Kelly Wood said Katie's success has given the family something positive to focus on, after her grandmother's passing.

"It's come at the right time for us as a family," Mrs Wood said.

"I think that's what's spurred her on, knowing her grandmother believed in her."

She said she didn't know where Katie's confidence comes from.

"She walks out on stage and she turns into someone completely different," Mrs Wood said.

"Her confidence has grown and grown.

"I'm nervous, obviously, for her, but she doesn't seem to be nervous at all."

Katie's siblings, 14-year-old Olivia and Lewis, eight, are her biggest fans.

"They think it's absolutely brilliant," Mrs Wood said.

Her dad, Jonathan, is also supportive.

The family may soon have a big career to follow.

She has auditions for Britain's Got Talent and The Voice Kids locked in later this year.

Katie, whose favourite singers include Adele, Birdy and Leona Lewis, has aspirations of making the big time.

"One day, I'd love to be a big star," she said.

"If I put the effort in, and the time, I think it's achievable.