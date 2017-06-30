VIDEO: Sheffield city centre road closed after water spurts out from burst main

A Sheffield city centre road is closed this morning after a water main burst.

Rockingham Street has been closed this morning after a water main burst, causing the road to flood.

Burst water main on Rockingham Street

Buses will run to the end of Wellington Street and will then be diverted on to Fitzwilliam St then left onto West St/Glossop Rd as a result.

The water main burst yesterday afternoon, causing several properties to have their water supply shut off for hours.

Technicians from Yorkshire Water were able to isolate the burst and repair the pipe.

A statement from Yorkshire Water read: "All properties had water supplies restored in the early hours of this morning and the repair was completed.”

