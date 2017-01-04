VIDEO: See inside Sheffield massage parlour set to feature on TV brothel show tonight - WARNING: Contains adult content

Here's a sneak peak inside the Sheffield brothel set to feature on TV in an eye-opening documentary tonight.

The cameras will go behind the scenes at City Sauna - revealing details of girls who have sex up to 15 times a day, clients who like to roll in 69p tins of custard and men who wear nappies.

READ MORE: Sex with 15 men a day, 69p tins of custard and blokes in nappies: Secrets of Sheffield brothel to be revealed on TV tonight

And to whet your appetite for tonight's show, which airs on Channel 4 at 10pm, here's a trailer for the original documentary which aired in 2015.

The update show catches up with owner Kath, 53 and daughter Jenni, 28 and their plans to extend the business in Attercliffe.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS ADULT THEMES AND CONTENT.