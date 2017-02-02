Police seized cannabis worth £6,600 in a flat in Sheffield.

Officers used a battering ram to smash their way into the property yesterday and found 1kg worth of the drug.

Police officers force their way into a flat in Sheffield

They also found two tents used in the cultivation of cannabis plants.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis.

Anyone with information on those involved in the supply of drugs should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Gun fired at house in Sheffield in early morning attack

CHILD PROSTITUTION RING: Sheffield girls as young as 12 forced to sell themselves

VIDEO: Police seize cannabis worth £6,600 in raid in Sheffield

Men bailed after police find missing child, drugs and cash in Sheffield flat

Woman found dead at South Yorkshire school

Burst water main leads to closure of busy Sheffield road

Months of roadworks ahead on busy Sheffield route

Sheffield Wednesday: Owls left feeling ‘hurt’ by goal conceded to Bristol City

SheffieldUnited: Chris Wilder says it’s a pleasure doing business with Manchester United