VIDEO: People evacuated from Sheffield shop after fire sparked during 'bank safe removal'

People were evacuated from a shop in Sheffield city centre this afternoon after builders sparked a fire while removing old bank safes from a nearby building.

Three fire engines were called out to Fargate at about 3pm after the smoke alarm went off inside the Office shoe shop.

Firefighters on the scene in Fargate.

A small fire had apparently been caused by workmen doing building work to remove old safes from the former HSBC building which adjoins the store.

The shop manager, who asked not to be named, said: "There wasn't any customers in when the alarm went off and we just had a few members of staff in. We got out as a precaution.

"There are workmen in renovating the old bank and apparently they are having to remove the old safes.

"One of them had to burn some wood off to get one of the safes out, which caused some smoke and set the alarm off."

In other news:-

BIG CHILL: Sheffield set to see snow as temperatures plummet



Firefighters blocked from reaching burning nursing home in Sheffield



BREAKING: Mannequin pulled out of Sheffield river after 'body' spotted in water



Sheffield councillor charged over tree protest



Filthy Sheffield garden 'council's fault', says mum-of-seven



Beards, bagels and boiled eggs among kids' big fears!



Sheffield United: Blades boss reveals why Sheffield United is a “special” club



Sheffield Wednesday: Why Jack Hunt is confident Jordan Rhodes will be a big hit for Owls



Future is now for Joe Root as England captaincy nod nears



Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE