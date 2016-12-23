VIDEO: Flood risk home ‘not worth a penny’ after Streets Ahead pavement work

A fed-up Sheffield resident says council contractors have caused his home to flood after relaying the pavement outside his house.

Tim Jones believes the council’s road repair partner Amey is to blame for the river of water that now runs down his driveway on Cardoness Road, Crosspool, during heavy rain.

Mr Jones, aged 43, said before the work was done earlier this year, rainwater would flow in a stream down the side of the pavement nearest the road, avoiding any properties.

But he said when Amey carried out the resurfacing as part of the Streets Ahead programme with the council it changed the profile of the pavement, causing the stream to run down his drive and into his garage.

The garage flooded twice during heavy rain in June, and Mr Jones believes the insurance claim will be in the region of £10,000.

Amey has since been out and relaid the pavement – but Mr Jones says the problem still exists.

“If I put my house on the market six months ago it would have been worth close to £400,000,” he said.

“Today it’s not worth a penny because it’s a flood risk.

“I find that totally and utterly unacceptable.”

Mr Jones, a lecturer in construction at Sheffield Hallam University, took to lining the edge of his drive with sandbags to keep the water at bay.

Videos recorded during heavy rain show a torrent of water flowing along the edge of the sandbag barrier – water which would otherwise be pouring down his driveway.

“People couldn’t believe it,” he said.

“It defies all logic that a house on the top of a hill would flood.

“I have lived here for 28 years, and even in the floods of 2007 we didn’t get water in our house.”

A spokesman for Streets Ahead said: “We recognised there was a problem outside a residential property in Cardoness Road in Crosspool and carried out repair works.

“We have agreed that we will continue to monitor the situation and will meet with the resident again in the new year.”

