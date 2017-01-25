VIDEO AND PICTURES: Amazing archive footage of 1960s tram ride through Sheffield city centre

Take an incredible step back in time with this stunning archive footage of Sheffield city centre from the window of a tram more than 55 years ago.

The eight minute clip shows a string of familiar city landmarks as the bygone vintage vehicle winds its way through the city from Meadowhead to Sheffield Lane Top.

Uploaded to video sharing website YouTube, the footage gives an amazing glimpse into how Sheffield used to look - and the massive changes that have taken place across the city across the last fifty or so years.

The film, orginally shot by the Sheffield Transport Department in 1960, shows one of the final electric tram rides through Sheffield before the route was replaced with "a fleet of old engined double decker motor buses" in April 1960.

Beginning at Meadowhead, the nostalgic clip, set to jaunty period music, shows areas such as Abbey Lane, Cobnar Road and Chesterfield Road before heading into Heeley.

Passengers are seen boarding the tram as it heads towards Abbeydale Road before passing through a specially designed traffic island at St Mary's Gate.

Heeley from a tram window in 1960.

From there, its on to High Street (Fargate) for a view of the landmark white Telegraph Buildings.

The footage shows refurbishment of Chapel Walk well underway as well as the construction of the Castle Market as the tour continues onwards towards the Wicker Arches, described by the narrator as "little adored by the local inhabitants."

The journey then continues past Pitsmoor Toll Bar, Barnsley Road, Fir Vale and Page Hall Road before reaching the terminus - and beginning the return journey back to Woodseats.

Pitsmoor as it looked more than 55 years ago.

The service ran from Woodseats to Sheffield Lane Top.