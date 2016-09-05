Vehicle goes up in flames after crash in Doncaster

A vehicle went up in flames after a collision in Doncaster.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze in Doncaster Road, Askern, at 9.55pm last night.

Paramedics were also called to the scene to care for the driver of the vehicle.

