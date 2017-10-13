Vans, motorbikes and car stolen by crooks in Sheffield

Investigations are underway into vehicle thefts in Sheffield, with two vans, three motorcycles and a car reported missing over recent days.

The two vans were stolen from Gresley Road, Lowedges and Derbyshire Lane, Norton Lees.

South Yorkshire Police said the bikes were stolen from Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley; East Bank Road, Arbourthorne and Main Street, Darnall.

A Mini Cooper, with the registration number registration SH13 KJA, was stolen from Eastern Avenue, Arbourthorne, between 8pm on Tuesday and 6.30am on Wednesday.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.