UPDATE: Suspected drug-driver arrested after collision leaves elderly man fighting for life

The scene of the collision in Boston Street.

A suspected drug-driver is being questioned by police after an 89-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car in Sheffield.

A blue Vauxhall Astra was in collision with the elderly man in Boston Street, near to the junction with Cemetery Road, in Highfield at 12.15pm yesterday.

Officers at the scene. Picture: Jamie Bernard

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit and being unfit to drive through drugs.

Any witnesses should call police on 101.

Police at the incident. Picture: Jamie Bernard

