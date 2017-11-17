UPDATE: Stone-throwing thugs damage buses along two routes in Sheffield

Have your say

A gang of thugs have damaged two buses prompting diversions in Sheffield tonight.

First South Yorkshire said two of their vehicles had been targeted by stone-throwing youths along Hucklow Road in Firth Park.

Bus bosses said the 1A service has been diverted away from Hucklow Road and will travel down Firth Park Road instead.

The bus company also revealed the 3/3A service has also been re-routed for the same reason. Buses will not travel down Barnsley Road and will instead go along Stubbing Lane.

South Yorkshire Police has been alerted to both incidents and the diversions are in place until further notice.

A First South Yorkshire spokesman said: "Two First South Yorkshire vehicles were targeted by youths throwing stones in Hucklow Road this afternoon. No-one was injured in the incidents, which resulted in minor damage to the vehicles.

“We contacted police immediately and temporarily diverted services away from the area as a precaution.

“The safety of our customers and staff is paramount and we condemn any vandalism or behaviour which puts that safety at risk.

“We urge anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact the police.”

Any information about these incidents which occurred around 4.30pm today, contact police on 101.