UPDATE: Police alerted to 'serious' crash in Sheffield

Police officers in Sheffield are dealing with a 'serious' crash which has led to a number of road closures in a city suburb.

A blue BMW 3 series crashed on Back Lane, Loxley, close to the junction with Hollin House Lane, at 9.10am.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police and emergency services are currently responding to a serious collision in Back Lane, Loxley.

"It is reported that at around 9.10am today, a blue BMW 3 series was involved in a collision on Back Lane, near to the junction with Hollin House Lane.

"No other vehicles are believed to be involved. Those involved in the collision have been taken to hospital but the severity of injuries is not known at this time.

"The roads are closed and are likely to remain closed for some time.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and plan alternative routes if possible."

