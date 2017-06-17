UPDATE: Man 'in motorway carriageway' killed in Sheffield lorry crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 31-year-old man was killed in a Sheffield collision, involving a heavy goods lorry.

Just before 2pm a 31-year-old man, who police have described as being 'in the carriageway', was involved in a collision with a white flatbed heavy goods lorry on the Tinsley viaduct near to junction 34.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Emergency services immediately attended and the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. No one else was injured during the incident."

"The M1 northbound was closed for some time but was reopened at around 7.30pm yesterday evening.

"We’d like to thank everyone for their patience as emergency services responded to the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 521 of June 16, 2017.