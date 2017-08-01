Underwater search team used in hunt for missing Sheffield man

An underwater search team has been used in the search for a Sheffield man who vanished on a night out in Sheffield.

The underwater search and marine unit for North, South, West Yorkshire and Humberside tweeted that it was deployed to Sheffield yesterday to help in the search for missing 19-year-old Alex Wilson, who vanished in the early hours of Sunday.

Alex, who lives near to the Northern General Hospital, in the Norwood area of Sheffield, got into a taxi in Carver Street and got out a short time later on Arundel Gate.

CCTV cameras captured him walking down Howard Street and Paternoster Row, before crossing the dual carriageway to the train station.

He was the captured heading in the general direction of Ponds Forge, with the last sighting of him near the Ibis Hotel on Shude Hill a 2.10am.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were 'deeply concerned' for his safety.

Chief Inspector Lydia Lynskey, leading the search, said: “We have a team of officers dedicated in searching for Alex, however as time goes on we are growing increasingly worried for his welfare, and his family are understandably incredibly anxious and upset over his disappearance."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.