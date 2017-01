Two women and a man are being hunted over an attack in Chesterfield town centre.

The trio were involved in an attack on a 26-year-old man after a row in the early hours of Saturday, January 7.

Police officers were called after he was found injured on Cavendish Street, near to the Royal Bank of Scotland.

The man was taken to hospital with muscular injuries and bruising.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Dean Cutts at Chesterfield Police Station on 101.