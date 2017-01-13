Two Sheffield pensioners to appear in court over Rustlings Road tree protest

Two Sheffield pensioners who were arrested at a 5am tree felling on Rustlings Road have been charged.

Jenny Hockey, 70, and Freda Brayshaw, 71, were arrested following a stand-off with police who assisted council contractor Amey during the tree felling.

The arrests sparked international headlines around the world.

The pair will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court charged under the Public Order Act on January 26, a spokesman from the Sheffield Tree Action Group.

The campaign group is set to hold a protest outside the court from 9am

Sheffield Council has since apologised for the early morning tree felling on November 17.



