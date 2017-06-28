Two people charged in connection with death of Sheffield man killed in broad daylight

Two people have this afternoon been charged in connection with the death of Aseel Al-Essaie who was shot and killed in broad daylight in Sheffield.

Patricia Sharpe, 57, of Bramwell Street, Netherthorpe and James Good, 29, of Ringstead Crescent, Crosspool have been charged with perverting the course of justice in connection with the death of Aseel Al-Essaie in the Daniel Hill area of Sheffield in February.

The scene in Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe following the fatal shooting on February 18

They have both been remanded into custody until their next appearances at court.

Mr Al-Essaie, 23, was shot in the chest as he attended a family celebration around 1.35pm on Saturday, February 18 in Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe.

He was taken to hospital but died shortly after.

A post-mortem examination concluded that he died from a gunshot wound.

Matthew Lee Cohen, of Clough Wood View, Oughtibridge was charged with assisting an offender in relation to Mr Al-Essaie's death last month.

Anyone with information about Mr Al-Essaie’s death is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously quoting incident number 571 of February 18, 2017.