Two new swimming pools planned for Doncaster

Doncaster could be set to see its first commercial swimming pools built for a generation.

One pool could soon be built at an industrial estate in Wheatley and would be run by a commercial swimming school to provide lessons. The same organisation is also looking to build a second pool in Bawtry.

The schemes drawn up by the organisation Go Swimstars, based at Bawtry Hall, would provide the pool for use by its pupils, and schools. It has applied for planning permission for the Wheatley site.

They would also be booked for other pool-related classes such as aqua aerobics, although there are no plans to open them up for turn-up-and-pay leisure swims.

The firm, run by mum and daughter Susan Fynney and Sara Pegden, hopes to have the Wheatley pool open early next year, and is looking at the Bawtry pool in the next couple of years, with a site on Tickhill Road proposed subject to planning permission.

The pools would be a 14m by 6.5m pool, and would be raised from the ground, rather than sunk into the ground as is conventional, and it would be in an industrial unit at the recently completed Quest Park industrial estate, off Wheatley Hall Road. Schools would use the facilities during the day time, with other private organisations using them in the evenings.

Go Swimstars director Sarah Pegden said the school had previously used Hall Cross and Don Valley school pools, but Don Valley had closed when the site was redeveloped.

She said: "We're talking about 800 pupils at present. We provide swimming lessons for 15 schools across Doncaster. We are hoping to get more on board.

"Our plan is to get the first pool up and running and then think about further afield.

"We are looking at a second site, in Bawtry, which will hopefully bring in in two years time. There is also a possibility we may open in Sheffield."

Details submitted to Donaster Council's planning department state: "The application is for a change of use of the industrial unit to provide a swimming baths for a Doncaster based company that specialises in providing swimming lessons to children across the borough.

"The proposed swimming baths will provide a modern venue that will be solely for the applicant's use thus providing more availability of lessons to not only private clients but also to schools.

"The pool itself will be erected above ground so no excavation works will be carried out minimising the disruption to neighbouring properties."

The firm behind the scheme is hoping it could be ready to open early next year.

The Environment Agency has initially objected to the scheme because it has not seen a flood risk assessment on the project..

Yorkshire Water has asked for a condition to be attached to any planning permission for the scheme to include details of how it will dispose of its used water.