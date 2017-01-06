TV's Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness 'offers' campervan to owners of Sheffield brothel

TV Take Me Out Host Paddy McGuinness has jokingly offered a motor home to the owners of a Sheffield massage parlour featured in an eye-opening TV documentary this week.

More than 1.6 million tuned in to watch the comings and goings at Attercliffe's City Sauna on Wednesday night with the Channel 4 screening of A Very British Brothel and the comic and actor was apparently among them after tweeting about the show.

He took to Twitter to tell his 239,000 followers: "If the girls need a motor home I know where there's one going cheap. #AVeryBritishBrothel" along with a picture of pal and fellow comedian Peter Kay and the campervan used for their smash hit comedy show Max and Paddy's Road To Nowhere.

In the behind the scenes documentary at the massage parlour, owner Kath, 53 and daughter Jenni, 28, were seen trawling the country in search of a second hand motor home to convert into a brothel on wheels called City On Tour.

The pair ploughed Kath's life savings of £6,000 into buying the motor home, although it was not made clear on the show if the business venture has been a success since filming took place last year.

McGuinness and Kay teamed up for the spin-off series from Phoenix Nights as a pair of bouncers travelling the country in a battered campervan getting up to comic scrapes.

Kath and Jenni, who run Sheffield's City Sauna.

The star's tweet about the show was retweeted by fans more than 260 times and 'liked' by more than 780 while others, also watching the show replied.

In a reference to the venue where successful dates go on McGuinness's Take Me Out show, Alex Ashmore wrote: @PaddyMcGuinness who needs Isle of Fernandos when you got city of Sheffield."

And in a reference to the star's"dink dank doo" catchphrase and referring to the sex workers featured on the programme, Edster66 wrote: "@PaddyMcGuinness none of those would ding dang do for me."

Peter Kay and Paddy McGuinness in the camper van in Max and Paddy's Road To Nowhere.

City Sauna in Attercliffe.