Tributes pour in for 'lovely' Sheffield teacher who died after classroom accident

Tributes have been paid to a popular Sheffield teacher who died after a classroom accident.

Lynsey Haycock, aged 41, broke a leg during a fall in a classroom at Forge Valley School, Stannington, and later died of complications in hospital.

She had been putting up a display before the start of the new school term when she fell, and died the following day.

READ MORE: Sheffield teacher, 41, dies after tragic classroom accident

Posting on Facebook, former colleague, Helen Stokes, said: "RIP Lynsey. Worked with her at a previous school. Much love to her family and friends."

Another former colleague, Adele Logan, described the teacher's death as 'dreadful news'.

She added: "Worked with her at Horizon. RIP. Thoughts with her husband and children."

Lisa Smith described the fall and shock death as 'a terrible, tragic accident'.

Lisa Briggs posted: " So sad. Thoughts with her loved ones, friends and pupils."

Aneela Shah, who also used to work with Mrs Haycock, wrote: "Gone too soon. Was a true professional and lovely woman."

Gail Watts also described the teacher as a 'lovely lady', adding: "My thoughts and prayers are with all her family and friends at this sad time."

Fiona Topliss said she was a 'lovely lady with a beautiful family'.

Matthew Smith, also posting on Facebook, added: "Thoughts with her family, friends and the school community. How awful."

Michelle Anson said: "Really sad. Lovely teacher."