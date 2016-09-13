Tributes paid to Rotherham murder victim

Tributes have been paid to a murder victim from Rotherham.

Karl Swift, aged 33, was found with serious head injuries in Halesowen, in the West Midlands, in the early hours of Friday and died the following day.

Detectives investigating the death believe there may have been an incident beforehand as Mr Swift left a pub.

They arrested two South Yorkshire men, aged 23 and 58, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and bailed them pending further inquiries.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Swift, who was a father, with one friend describing him on Facebook 'a lovely lad and a great footballer; polite, well mannered and an all round top boy'.

An online fundraising page set up to help his family has raised nearly £3,000 so far.

Writing on the page, Matthew Langley, said: "Most genuine man I came across. Will be missed by so many."

Lynne Burns said he was a 'lovely lad' and Colin Thurgood said he felt 'lucky' to have met him and to have had some 'good laughs'.

Theresa Harrop described him as 'one in a million'.

Ryan Hobson said he was a 'genuinely nice bloke' who will be 'greatly missed'.

Anyone with information about the death or circumstances leading up to it should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

