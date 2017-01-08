Tributes left to pensioner who died after being hit by police car in Sheffield

Flowers have been left at a Sheffield junction where a pensioner died after being hit by a police car

The incident happened in Penistone Road at 6.20pm on Saturday.

A marked Astra police car on routine patrol hit a 70-year-old man who died at the scene, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

The man has not yet been formally named. But a card left with some of the flowers said: “For our dearest best friend Les, who was tragically killed 7th Jan. We’ll miss you.”

Officers are supporting the family of the man, police said, and the force offered its ‘sincere condolences’ to his family and friends.

The crash happened near KFC at the junction with Bradfield Road and the area was closed off last night as specialist staff investigated.

The scene at the junction of Penistone Road and Bradfield Road where a man died after being hit by a police car.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who can help police with the investigation, is asked to call 101 quoting incident 1021 of January 7.

Emergency services in Penistone Road, Sheffield, after a pensioner was hit by a police car and died. Photo: Andrew Smith

