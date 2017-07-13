Tributes as Doncaster junior football boss dies at 75

Tributes have been paid to a Doncaster junior football league boss who has died at the age of 75.

Keith Mitchell, president of the Doncaster and District Junior Sunday Football League, died last month after a short illness.

Mr Mitchell was involved with the league - which organises hundreds of fixtures for junior boys and girls' football teams each week across Doncaster - for more than 30 years in a variety of roles.

League secretary Martyn Wilson described Mr Mitchell's death as "sad news" and added: "Keith has been a stalwart of the league for many years and has been a much respected, admired and loved colleague and friend. We will miss him very much."

An obituary for Mr Mitchell said that he had died "peacefully" on June 30 after a "short illness, bravely borne."

In 2013, Mr Mitchell was presented with a lifetime achievement award by the Doncaster Free Press for his lifelong commitment to local football.

A citation read at the awards ceremony stated: "During 30 years with the Doncaster and District Junior Sunday Football League, Keith Mitchell has played many roles.

"His CV reads: coach, manager, referee, referee’s assesor, league welfare officer, league referee liaison officer, league registrar, vice president and now league president.

"His passion, loyalty and commitment for the game of football and the junior league knows no limits."

An obituary for Mr Mitchell described him as "the beloved husband of Margaret, devoted dad of Dawn and the late Philip and father in law of Ian, dearly loved grandad of Katie and Emily."

He was also described as "a loving brother and brother in law and good friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him."

The funeral will take place on Monday, July 17 at St Leonard and St Mary's Church, Church Street, Armthorpe at 2.15-3.00 pm followed by commital at Rose Hill at 3.20 pm.

The league office will be closed all day as a mark of respect.