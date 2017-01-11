Travis Perkins branch opens at Crystal Peaks

Travis Perkins is creating ten new jobs with the opening of a new branch in the Crystal Peaks area of Sheffield.

The timber and builders merchant will open on Monday January 16 with lots of special offers planned for tradesmen on opening day, including free tool hire, free breakfast and the opportunity to win a power tool.

Branch manager Sara Cassettari said: “The trade can look forward to receiving the best service from the most experienced team in the business. We understand exactly the right materials and have the widest range of products, including heavyside, landscaping and tool hire.”