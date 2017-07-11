Transplants save 945 lives in South Yorkshire

Transplant operations have saved 945 lives in South Yorkshire, according to new figures out today.

NHS Blood and Transplant's annual Transplant Activity Report, published today, shows the number of people alive thanks to transplants across the UK has reached the milestone figure of 50,000.

It is urging more people in South Yorkshire to help by joining the NHS Organ Donor Register.

In South Yorkshire, the number of people on the register has increased by 25 per cent over the past five years, with 415,082 people listed compared to 331,246 in 2012.

Nationally, there are 23.6 million people on the register - 36 per cent of the UK’s population.

New figures show there are 170,968 people on the register in Sheffield, 77,532 in Rotherham, 88,806 in Doncaster and 75,168 in Barnsley.

Last year 84 people in South Yorkshire had transplants, compared to 64 five years ago.

There are still around 6,400 people nationally waiting for a transplant.

Sally Johnson, Director of Organ Donation and Transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “More people than ever in South Yorkshire are committing to organ donation and that is saving more lives than ever. It’s amazing to picture all the people now alive today thanks to organ donation and think of all the families and children who have grown up thanks to donors.

“We’re seeing more and more people committing to donation and the good results of our close work with hospitals. Our specialist nurses in organ donation are now almost always involved in discussions with families over organ donation.

“However there is still a long way to go. Around three people still die a day in need of a transplant. Every one of those people who died could be a mother or a father, a daughter or a son, who might be alive today.

“Families tell us donation is a source of pride that helps them in their grieving process. We don’t want anyone in South Yorkshire to miss the opportunity to save lives through organ donation. Please join the NHS Organ Donor Register. It only takes two minutes.”

Visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk to register to become an organ donor.

