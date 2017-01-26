Trams delayed after collision between car and pedestrian in Sheffield

Trams in Sheffield are delayed this morning following a collision between a car and a tram.

Stagecoach Supertram said trams from Halfway are affected.

Details on the collision have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

