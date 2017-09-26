Traffic chaos as Sheffield Parkway remains closed following crash

The Sheffield Parkway into the city centre is still closed this afternoon - nearly four hours after after a crash.
Police investigations are still being carried out at the scene of the three-car crash, close to the Prince of Wales Road junction.
The cars involved in the collision, which happened at 8.20am, remain at the scene.
A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said it is hoped that the road will re-open at around 1pm.
Earlier this morning the force said that nobody had been seriously injured in the incident.
A diversion is in place, taking motorists to the city centre via Handsworth Road, Staniforth Road and Attercliffe Road.
