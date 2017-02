Toy store giant Smyths is to open a new store in Doncaster later this year.

The Irish children's favourite will open a new Toy Superstore at the Danum Retail Park, off York Road Retail Park on April 29.

Work to develop the store is currently underway and the new outlet is set to create a number of jobs in the area.

The firm, which is run by four brothers, was founded in Ireland in 1985 and now has more than 100 stores throughout Ireland and the UK.