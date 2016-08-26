Top award for medical researcher’s project

A promising medical researcher from Sheffield has won a top scientific award for his outstanding contribution to diagnosing suspected physical abuse of children.

Dr Michael Paddock, a doctor receiving advanced training in clinical radiology at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, received the Young Researcher Award ‘Best Scientific Paper’ award at the International Paediatric Radiology Congress in Chicago for a paper entitled ‘What is the value of spine, hand, and feet radiographs as part of the skeletal survey for diagnosing suspected physical child abuse?’.

The Young Researcher Award is given to a researcher under the age of 35 in recognition of significant excellence in teaching and research.

Recipients of the awards were selected by an international committee led by the European Society of Paediatric Radiology Research committee chair.

Dr Paddock, who is being supported through an academic fellowship programme, said he was thrilled with the recognition for his work.

“I am delighted to have won this prestigious award. Not only was I able to present my work on an international platform, I was able to attend lectures in postgraduate paediatric radiology given by world leaders in paediatric imaging research,” he said.

“I am a strong believer that academic success should not be hindered by financial circumstances, and I am incredibly grateful for the Sir Ernest Finch travelling fellowship without which, attendance at this international conference would not have been possible.

“The award will help to attract further grant funding towards future research in paediatric radiology, specifically the imaging of suspected physical child abuse, an area I hope to develop as part of my doctorate.”