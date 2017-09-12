Thugs steal woman's handbag while she was parked outside a Sheffield church

Have your say

A woman's handbag was stolen by thieves while she was parked outside a church in Sheffield.

The 40-year-old was parked in her car outside of the The Rectory, St Mary's Church on Handsworth Road at around 7.55pm on Monday.

An unknown man is said to have knocked on the car window before speaking to the woman.

While they spoke, another man opened the passenger door and stole her handbag.

Enquiries are now ongoing to identify those involved and CCTV of the area will also be looked at.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 975 of September 11.