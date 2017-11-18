Thug threatened teenager in the street before attacking the youngster’s parents

A thug who threatened a teenager and attacked his parents in the street has narrowly been spared from a custodial sentence.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court recently heard how Robert Newton, 24, of Valley Road, Mastin, Moor, threatened the 16-year-old in the street after following him before attacking his parents as they tried to intervene.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told a hearing on November 8 that Newton followed the 16-year-old along the Pennine Trail before demanding that the teenager get in a field but when he refused he was grabbed by the arm and pushed.

Mrs Allsop said: “He stated that he was concerned he might mug or beat him or do something sexual.”

The teenager managed to hit Newton and run away but as his mother told Newton to keep away he slapped her, according to Mrs Allsop, and as the teenager’s father became involved Newton punched him and bit his hand.

Newton told police he had been at a friend’s address and had been insulted by a male.

The defendant also claimed he had been assaulted by the teenager’s father.

However, Newton pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour against the teenager and admitted two counts of assault against the teenager’s parents after the incident on November 7.

Defence solicitor John Cavanagh said Newton’s recollection had been affected by alcohol and medication and he does suffer with alcohol misuse issues.

Magistrates, who dealt with Newton at a further hearing on November 10, sentenced him to 16 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £350 compensation.