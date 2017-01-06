Three teenagers seriously injured in South Yorkshire smash

Three teenagers were seriously injured in a crash in South Yorkshire after a car ran out of control on a bend and ended up down an embankment.

The passengers - one aged 18 and the other two aged 15 - were travelling in a blue Peugeot 106 which failed to negotiate a bend on Sandybridge Lane, near Shafton, Barnsley, at midnight.

The car then ended up down an embankment.

South Yorkshire Police said one of the 15-year-old passengers suffered potential life threatening injuries.

The other two were both seriously hurt.

The driver of the car is believed to have left the scene before emergency services arrived.

Officers are trying to locate the driver.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police want to hear from you if you saw a collision in the Shafton area of Barnsley this morning.

"A blue Peugeot 106 was travelling along Sandybridge Lane, away from Shafton, just after 12am when it failed to negotiate a bend in the road, travelled down the embankment and into a dike below.

"Two 15-year-old boys, who were passengers in the car, were taken to hospital where they currently remain, one with suspected serious injuries and the other with potentially life-threatening injuries.

"An 18-year-old man, who was also a passenger, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"The driver of the car is believed to have left the scene before emergency services arrived and enquiries are ongoing to identify them and ensure their wellbeing.

"Did you see what happened?"

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

