Three people injured after crash outside Sheffield supermarket

Three people have been injured after a car crash outside a Sheffield supermarket this morning.

Officers were called to the entrance of ASDA Superstore on Handsworth Road after a two-car crash at around 10.50am.

It was reported that a blue BMW and a Blue Hyundai i10 were involved in the collision,

Three people, two men and one woman, travelling in the vehicles, have been injured in the collision. Their injuries are not thought to be serious.

The road is currently closed while the incident is dealt with.

Anyone who saw what happened should call 101 quoting incident number 362 of October 6.