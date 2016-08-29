Thousands enjoyed Sheffield Fayre at Norfolk Heritage Park

A huge range of activities drew a big crowd for the 15th annual Sheffield Fayre.
Norfolk Heritage Park once again hosted the bank holiday event today (August 29), and visitors were bathed in sunshine all day.
As well as a fairground model show and archives exhibition, there were slideshows, TV costume characters, craft displays, children’s rides, food and drink stalls and a bar.
Among the live attractions were an RSPCA dog show, wood craft demonstrations, a visit from the Sheffield Kite Flyers, music and dancing.
The horticultural show proved popular as ever, offering classes ranging from photography and flower arranging to cakes, vegetables and wine.
The event was presented and organised by Sheffield Council in partnership with the Friends of Norfolk Heritage Park and Sheffield University’s Fairground Archive.