Thousands enjoyed Sheffield Fayre at Norfolk Heritage Park

A huge range of activities drew a big crowd for the 15th annual Sheffield Fayre.

Norfolk Heritage Park once again hosted the bank holiday event today (August 29), and visitors were bathed in sunshine all day.

Sheffield Fayre at Norfolk Heritage Park 2016 Admiring glances at a classic morgam 3 wheeler Super Sport

As well as a fairground model show and archives exhibition, there were slideshows, TV costume characters, craft displays, children’s rides, food and drink stalls and a bar.

Among the live attractions were an RSPCA dog show, wood craft demonstrations, a visit from the Sheffield Kite Flyers, music and dancing.

The horticultural show proved popular as ever, offering classes ranging from photography and flower arranging to cakes, vegetables and wine.

The event was presented and organised by Sheffield Council in partnership with the Friends of Norfolk Heritage Park and Sheffield University’s Fairground Archive.

Sheffield Fayre at Norfolk Heritage Park 2016 Its not a race!! Kids enjoy the go karts

Sheffield Fayre at Norfolk Heritage Park 2016 Tips are gained while looking at the winners in the horticulture tent

Sheffield Fayre at Norfolk Heritage Park 2016 Colourful blooms draw attention

Sheffield Fayre at Norfolk Heritage Park 2016 Learning the maypole is all good fun

Sheffield Fayre at Norfolk Heritage Park 2016 Bouncy slide fun for the kids who attended